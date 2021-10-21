Georgia man arrested for deadly Williamson shooting is out on bond

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man arrested after shooting another man to death during a road rage incident in Williamson, West Virginia is free on bond as of Thursday, October 21.

66-year-old Jim Armstrong was arraigned with an all-cash bond set at $200,000 on October 7. That bond was since reduced to a $30,000 personal recognizance bond on Monday. That day, he posted $3,000 cash and was released from jail. Mr. Armstrong has returned to his home state of Georgia. He picked up his tractor-trailer truck on his way out of West Virginia, and he has returned to work.

Mr. Armstrong’s case will be heard by a grand jury on Monday, November 1. He and three law enforcement officers involved in the investigation of the shooting are expected to appear.

Armstrong’s attorney Jeff Simpkins says that his client’s actions were justifiable and that he acted in self-defense when another driver got out of his vehicle and came up to Armstrong’s semi-truck door.

“He proceeded to open the door. he was getting physical, was going to have a physical altercation at which time my client justifiably fired a shot. One shot. Didn’t mean it to be fatal or had no malice, no evil intent, but he did shoot the guy,” said Simpkins.