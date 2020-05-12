Gestamp to lay off 140 workers in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gestamp will permanently layoff 140 workers according to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens’s office.

A spokesperson with Gestamp says the layoffs will include mainly hourly workers at the plant, and that the number represents 20% of their workforce. Many of these employees were furloughed at the beginning of the pandemic. They were notified by the company that they would not be coming back.

The company sent a WARN to South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullins. Gestamp manufactures auto parts for Honda and Ford Motor Company and says the layoffs were primarily a result of low demand for their product. Workers began returning to work Monday due to Honda restarting production. Ford is still idle.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories