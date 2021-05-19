Getting a WV medical cannabis card? Register early for a bonus extension

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The Justice Department is moving forward to expand the number of marijuana growers for federally-authorized cannabis research. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced on Wednesday that the state’s Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) will extend expiration dates for patients who choose to register early for medical cannabis cards.

These cards will typically expire after just a year, but, as a bonus, early registrants will get an extension on their cards’ terms:

Register by June 30, 2021 = card is good for 3 years total (1 year original + 2 years extension)

Register by September 30, 2021 = card is good for 2 years total (1 year original + 1 year extension)

Register after October 1, 2021 = card is good for 1 year total

West Virginians with serious medical conditions are eligible to register for medical cannabis cards at medcanwv.org. If a patient’s household income is 200% or less than the federal poverty level, they can apply for a waiver of the $50 state card fee.

“OMC takes patient concerns seriously, including apprehension about product availability,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. “While permitted industry continues to work to build out facilities in the state, OMC will extend the card expiration date for patients who register early. Medical cannabis is an alternative treatment option for many suffering from chronic conditions.”

The industry facilities that are currently under construction should be operational this summer, and cannabis plants take three to four months to grow to maturity. This means that the first products are anticipated to be available in the fall of this year.

David Heeter, founder and owner of Tariff Labs, said the Roane County-based company hopes to have medicine available to patients soon: “Despite shutdowns and supply chain disruptions during the global pandemic, we’ve been able to complete our designs, obtain local approvals, and commence site work on our production facility in Spencer. Our locally-based team is honored and humbled to bring this much-needed medicine to West Virginia patients.”

Healthcare providers who want to obtain authorization to certify medical cannabis patients need to complete a 4-hour course along with the registration application at medcanwv.org.

Residents with serious medical conditions are permitted by the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act to obtain and use medical cannabis for medical use these forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams, or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization; dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia. A list of physicians registered to certify patients as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available on the website.