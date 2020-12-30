Getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine soon? Here’s what you need to know

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was given out in West Virginia about three weeks ago, and some are about to receive the second dose next week.

Although the vaccine creates more immunity to the virus, it’s still not a time to let your guard down.

“For the people that are about to receive their second dose in week three, we still advise people to wear their mask and social distance because it still could be possible to spread disease,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The vaccine is 95% effective which health experts say is great, but there is still a small chance of getting the virus.

Especially with the holidays coming to a close, Young says a surge in cases is inevitable. Even with thousands of West Virginians vaccinated.

“What your body does is it remembers messenger RNA so that the next time you’re exposed to it, it triggers an immune response and then fights COVID. So, really promising results,” Young said, “95% is excellent as far as the vaccine is concerned so we’re hopeful it’s going to work for most people quickly after they get the second dose.”

Although some people do develop symptoms from the vaccine, there’s no reason for concern. That actually means it’s doing its job.

“It’s like getting any other vaccine. Some people have no symptoms at all, some report headache or fatigue, and that’s pretty much what we’re seeing with our first responder community as well,” Young explained.

While the focus has now turned to vaccinating as many people as possible, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is still open for COVID-19 testing appointments to help fight the spread, especially those who traveled over the holiday.