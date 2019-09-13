Giant Fall Flea Market to occupy West Virginia state fairgrounds

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia might be over, but people still have something to see at its grounds this month.

The Giant Fall Flea Market kicks off September 20 at 8 a.m., when more than 200 vendors will utilize the fairgrounds to showcase and sell their products. Event coordinator, Michael Parker, said it is the perfect opportunity for people to come support local businesses.

“We just keep doing it because it’s a way for people… different vendors to come out and do business,” Parker said. “We love supporting local businesses, of course… Now that the fair is over with, it’s pretty slow here, so it’s nice to get people on the grounds with a few things going on.”

Parker said there will be free parking and free access to the fairgrounds while the flea market is going on.