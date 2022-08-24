PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — Mountaineer Football season is approaching fast with the sold-out Backyard Brawl happening in just over a week. Even though the game is in Pittsburgh this year, lots of Mountaineer fans will make the hour and a half journey from Morgantown. If you’re one of those fans and want to make Brawl weekend into a multiday event, consider an MLB Pirates game.

Tickets to Pirates games at PNC Park on Sept. 2, 3, and 4 are being sold at a discounted price for West Virginians, specifically for the Backyard Brawl.

The tickets are being sold from $30 at this link; $10 from every ticket sale will go directly to Christian Appalachian Flood Relief to help victims of flood damage in Kentucky.

All three games are against the Toronto Blue Jays, meaning that fans may have the chance to see former Mountaineer Alek Manoah play as well.

Friday’s game will be at 6:35 p.m., Saturday’s game will be at 6:35 p.m., and Sunday’s game will be at 12:05 p.m.