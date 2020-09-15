‘Gold’ category added to WV County Alert System

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says state officials have once again tweaked the County Alert System.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar, said the gold category has been added to the map as well as more aggressive mitigation measures for schools. Marsh says the category will be added between yellow and orange in the current system.

The state COVID-19 Czar says the current model adapted from the Harvard Global Health Insitute unintentionally created the opposite effect in regard to testing. He said the state has decreased testing, as the map “motivated people to test less” whereas the state needs to test more people.

More testing will help the state mitigate the spread by finding pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, according to Marsh. Justice added that more testing will also help West Virginia counties report more accurate data, giving the state more knowledge to help the counties. They said lower testing skews the infection rate, moving it higher on the system.

Marsh also says the Harvard model is better suited for states with more evenly spread populations, unlike West Virginia which has several smaller, rural counties.

West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch said the new gold level will include counties with a seven-day rolling average of 10 to 14.9 daily cases per 100,000 people and/or a positivity rate of 5% or lower.

Putnam, Fayette, Logan, Mingo and Boone Counties will be affected by the update, according to Burch. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, just an hour before the press briefing, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources County Alert System, included Cabell County as an orange county at a seven-day rolling average of 10.72 daily cases per 100,000 people. Burch did not say if Cabell County is included yet in the list of counties to be moved to the gold level.

Burch says the details for the update will be released today, and counties in the gold will require masks at all times for children in third grade and above, as well as prohibiting assemblies or large gatherings. He says the change would have allowed about 67,000 children to attend school in person this week.

Burch also says he will be working with superintendents across the state to see how the PPE provided to help schools start has been used so far.

Bernie Dolan, executive director for the WVSSAC says under the updated system, counties in green and yellow be able to allow grandparents to attend sporting events. When counties move to gold, more restrictions will be added, he says. Extracurricular activities will only be allowed in-county or playing against other counties in gold and attendance will be limited to only parents and guardians.

Justice says travel ball will not be allowed in counties in the gold, orange and red levels.

Dolan says the WVSSAC will release more details as to what is defined as conditioning for orange counties.

