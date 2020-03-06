Gold Rush trout program adds extra weekend for 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Gold Rush trout program is returning this spring from March 27-April 4 and Gov. Jim Justice says it will be bigger and better than ever, including an additional weekend of stockings and a new contest.

“Because so many West Virginians want to participate in this special event I wanted to give them an extra weekend to come out and bring their families and have a chance at catching one of these beautiful golden trout,” Justice says. “And to add to this year’s experience the DNR plans to stock 50,000 golden rainbow trout, up from about 40,000 last year. We want as many people as possible to enjoy the thrill of fishing West Virginia’s pristine waters.”

Each day of Gold Rush, DNR staff will stock golden rainbow trout in more than 60 lakes and streams across the state, including 16 West Virginia state parks and forests, according to a press release from the governor’s office. Gold Rush stocking happens in addition to regularly scheduled trout stockings. A list of the stocked waters for this event can be found at the Gold Rush website.

The governor’s office says anglers who catch a golden trout with a numbered tag during Gold Rush can enter the number online with their contact information for a chance to win prizes that will be announced later in April.

“Gold Rush is a fun event that gets people, especially children and new anglers, excited about trout fishing in our beautiful state,” said DNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “I want to thank Gov. Justice for his support and giving us the opportunity to extend Gold Rush to include an additional weekend.”

