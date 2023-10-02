HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A special ceremony took place in Huntington Monday morning to honor Gold Star Families and the memory of an American Hero.

The newest Gold Star Families Monument was unveiled near the Memorial Arch in Huntington on Oct. 2, 2023, which would have been the 100th birthday of WWII Medal of Honor Recipient Woody Williams.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The event was sponsored by the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance in coordination with the Woody Williams Foundation. The foundation has been instrumental in installing Gold Star Families monuments in communities across the country.

Monday’s ceremony kicked off with a patriotic skydiving exhibition from the West Virginia National Guard. Those who attended also heard numerous stories about Woody, who dedicated his life to service, about those paid the ultimate sacrifice and about the Gold Star Families.

“Every time we had the benefit ride for the Gold Star Families, Woody was always in this,” said U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). “No matter what he would go to every ride we went to. It rained one day. It was horrible; he went anyway. Woody was always involved, wanting to help other people. Making sure he could give something back. And he always did.”

Just before the start of the event, Manchin drove Country Music Star Lee Greenwood in Woody’s Slingshot motorcycle. Greenwood performed his hit “God Bless the USA” during the ceremony.

“I knew Woody and a lot of the society members, and we’ve lost a lot of them now, which represents all those who have fought in every war America has had,” said Greenwood. “And when you see somebody wearing that blue ribbon, you know they deserve your respect, your dignity and your conversation. And Woody was one of those who was very engaging, and he represented so many.”

There were also cupcakes to celebrate what would have been Woody’s 100th Birthday. The monument itself also serves as a birthday gift to Woody as one of his final wishes was to have a Gold Star Families Monument erected in this very location.

Woody passed away June 29, 2022 at the age of 98. He was the last living WWII Medal of Honor Recipient. He was born on Oct. 2, 1923, and grew up in Quiet Dell in Marion County, West Virginia.

He joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Battle of Iwo Jima with the 21st Marines, 3d Marine Division. Woody received the Medal of Honor on October 5, 1945, from President Harry S. Truman for his “actions, commitment to his fellow service members, and heroism,” the Woody Williams Foundation website says.

Following his service in WWII, Williams worked to serve veterans and their families as a Veterans Service Representative for the Department of Veterans Affairs for 33 years. He also served as the Commandant for the Veterans Nursing Home in Barboursville, West Virginia for almost 10 years and served on the Governor’s Military Advisory Board for West Virginia.

Woody was known for being a kind-hearted man, short in stature but big in bravery, who never made anything about himself and lived by his motto: “The Cause is Greater than I.”