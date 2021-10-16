Golden Girl Group Home opens learning center and consignment shop

CEREDO, WV (WOWK) – The non-profit organization out of Ceredo and Kenova, West Virginia Golden Girl Group Home is once again helping shape the lives of young women.

Along with the city of Ceredo and many other sponsors, the organization celebrated the official opening of the new Golden Minds Center. This facility will be used as a learning center for young women to continue their education.

We're here at the ribbon cutting for the new Golden Minds Center in Ceredo, WV!

✂️🎗🎉🥳

Find out what this center will be used for later tonight on @WOWK13News!#ribboncutting pic.twitter.com/AHcvfUbyNu — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) October 15, 2021

The new building also features a consignment shop designed to sell donated items that will help fund recreational activities for these young women. Group home resident Taylor Adkins says the Golden Girl staff has been the family she needed.

Working here has given me the hope to become a business owner myself. It’s just amazing. Golden girl is a lot different than any other program I’ve ever been in. It genuinely is filled with love and family and they care about their girls. Taylor Adkins, Golden Girl Group Home resident

The consignment shop is now officially open to the public. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the Golden Girl organization, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.