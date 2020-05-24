“Gone Mudding”: Riding trails open up to the public this weekend

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – “Mudding” season is now open for riders in the mountain state. Riding trails have opened to the public this weekend bringing in more than smiling faces.

The reopening of the Hatfield and McCoy riding trail in Williamson, West Virginia brought in visitors not only from the mountain state, but also other states as well.

After being under a stay at home for so long, most people are looking into getting in touch with the great outdoors. For some, this means getting outside and muddy.

It’s about just spending time, getting away, being able to do something that’s safe and outdoors. Just getting a break from our non reality that we have at home and get outside and enjoy each other’s time. Amy Walls, rider from Southern Indiana



Trail riding season opens up! Photos courtesy of WOWK- 13 News Staff.

ATVs and Side by Sides hit the trails splashing mud and exploring the mountain views. For businesses in the area, the best part about the trails reopening was the much-needed foot traffic. “Starters” restaurant manager Shirley Mounds says that muddy boots are not a problem.

Trail season in general is a good time for business. We were worried about it being closed because of how much revenue it brings in… ‘The muddier the better’ and we tell them that here. We just it clean up. Shirley Mounds

Restaurants and stores are hoping to see a boost in business, especially this weekend. The trails have officially opened for the season. If you’re not afraid to get a little messy, the trail locations can be found here.

