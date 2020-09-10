Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA receives $41,000 grant

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area has received a grant for $41,6100 to support their recycling center.

Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc. officials say the grant from Truist Foundation is for their “Recycling: People and the Power of Work – Forklift and Scissor Lift Project.” The project assists thru instructional time and jobs for its local community members within its recycling operations, according to the organization.

“We’re honored to receive the Truist Foundation grant. The Truist Foundation grant allows us to expand our recycling efforts to continue providing job security, career advancement, and greater access to living wage jobs for our community members – with special emphasis on our recycling employees.” Alissa Stewart Sparks, executive director of Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area, Inc.

Sparks also says this grant will empower Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area to better serve people with visible and/or non-visible disabilities and disadvantages through the purchase of accessible equipment. She says equipment such as a forklift and scissor lift – a fundamental gateway to a better life for individuals seeking Industrial Certifications in one of the fastest-growing industries in our region.

The grant will impact individuals and families who live five West Virginia Counties: Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Lincoln and Mingo, as well as the counties of Boyd, Carter, Lawrence and Martin in Kentucky.

“On behalf of Truist Foundation, we’re pleased to support Goodwill KYOWVA in their efforts to provide valuable job training and employment opportunities for our most vulnerable citizens. Goodwill is a great nonprofit partner that does amazing work in the community that aligns with our Truist purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.” Bobby Blakley, West Virginia regional president at Truist

The organization says more than half its clients come from low- or moderate-income families.

