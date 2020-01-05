GOP gains registered voters in West Virginia, still lags behind Democrats

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) – Registered Republican voters have increased in West Virginia since Donald Trump won office, but figures from the secretary of state’s office show the GOP still lags behind Democrats entering a presidential election year.

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reports overall registration numbers in West Virginia have fallen as residents continue to leave the state and elections officials removed invalid registrations.

Registered Democrats in the state have dropped 14.5% since November 2016, while registered Republicans have increased 3.2%. Registered voters without a party affiliation have gone up 4.4% since the 2016 election.

