Gov. Jim Justice announces new guidance for closed schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced all public schools will be closed for students effective Monday, March 16.

Essential staff are to report to work on Monday, March 16, 2020. All staff report to work beginning on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Spring Break will continue as scheduled.

Since his original closure announcement Friday, on Saturday, March 14, the Governor amended his original closure announcement. The Governor stated schools would remain closed through at least March 27. At that time, the situation will be reevaluated.

The Governor’s closure order includes all public-school extracurricular and co-curricular activities beginning Monday, March 16. All athletic practices and competitions; theater, music and band practices and performances; and all other afterschool gatherings of students are included in the cancellation.

While the district’s Pre-K programs will not be operating, this closure does not directly include community-based childcare or daycare centers. Daycare centers are private entities. They will be working collaboratively with the Department of Health and Human Resources.

Valley Health Systems has decided to close School-Based Health Centers and redistribute staff to other nearby Valley Health Facilities.

Adult Basic Education and Advanced Career Education programs will continue as scheduled at the Cabell County Career Technology Center.

Board of Education meetings will continue as scheduled; however, student celebrations will be postponed.

The West Virginia Department of Education has advised districts to deliver instruction via alternative methods beginning Thursday, March 19. As long as staff is working to support students, we do not anticipate making up missed days. Depending on the length of the closure, a decision will be made regarding if and how missed instructional days will be made up.

Beginning Monday, March 16, Cabell County Schools will be establishing “Grab & Go” student meal sites across the county which will provide free bagged meals for any child 18 and under. The sites will operate Monday through Friday each week. The breakfasts for the next day will be packaged in a bag with the daily lunch. Once the pickup sites are established, the list of locations and times will be published over the weekend. It is expected the list of “Grab & Go” sites may change so be sure to visit this page often for the latest updates. Meals will be delivered by school buses to the “Grab & Go” sites. These sites will be operated much like a drive-through, where a parent or guardian need not exit the car to pick up a meal. We will assess the demand for meals each day and increase or decrease meal production as needed. Meals will be served over Spring Break.

Weekday Breakfasts and Lunches for Students

Those who cannot access food service sites can contact the Food Services office by calling 304-528-5048.

Beginning Monday, meals will be distributed at locations including:

A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

Adams Landing Apartments, 820 Virginia Ave. W Huntington

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

Altizer Elementary School, 250 Third St. in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

Altizer Park, 210 11th St. in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

Antioch Baptist Church, 523 Little Fudge Creek Road in Ona

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

April Dawn Park, 1201 Smith St. in Milton

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

Barboursville Middle School, 400 Central Ave. in Barboursville

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

Barker Ridge Fire Station, 9341 Barker Ridge Road in Milton

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

Blue Spruce Community, Malcolm Springs, Kirby Road in Milton

Monday – Friday, 12:30 – 12:45

Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 Fifth Ave. in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

Cabell County Public Library, 5th Avenue and 9th Street in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

Central City Elementary School, 2100 Washington Ave. in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

Chestnut Grove Church, 10390 Dry Ridge Road in Milton

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

Cox Landing Elementary, 6358 Cox Lane in Lesage

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

Culloden Elementary School, 2100 United States Route 60 in Culloden

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave. in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

Farmdale Church of Christ, 6476 Farmdale Road in Barboursville

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

Fellowship Baptist Church, 3661 United States Route 60 in Barboursville

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

Forest Bluff Apartments, 7150 Beech Drive in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

Founders Landing, 2402 5th Ave. W. in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

Glenbrier Apartments, 60 Marti Jo Drive, in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

Green Acres, 7830 Ohio River Road in Lesage

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

Guyandotte Elementary, 607 Fifth Ave. in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

Guyan Estates Pool, 254 Bartow Drive in Barboursville

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

Highlawn Elementary, 2549 First Ave. in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

JW Community Center, Positive People Association, 1637 8th Ave. in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

Marcum Terrace, 816 St. Louis Ave. in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

Martha Elementary School, 3067 Martha Road in Barboursville

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

Mary Layne Estates, 3321 Cyrus Creek in Barboursville

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

Milton Volunteer Fire Department, 341 East Main St. in Milton

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

Phil Cline Family YMCA, 917 9th St. in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

Rotary Gardens Apartments, 65 Smith Drive in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 12:00 – 12:15

Salt Rock Elementary, 5570 Madison Creek Rd. in Salt Rock

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

Southside Elementary School, 930 2nd St. in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

Spring Hill Elementary School, 1901 Hall Ave. in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

Village of Barboursville Elementary, 718 Central Ave. in Barboursville

Monday – Friday, 11:45 – 12:15

WK Elliott Center, 510 Bridge St. in Huntington

Monday – Friday, 11:30 – 11:45

Weekend Backpack Programs for Students

Any house of worship or organization interested in assisting with school backpack programs can contact the school or Keith Thomas in the Student Support Office by calling 304-528-5207, or by email at rthomas@k12.wv.us.

These school-based programs provide food items for students over the weekend.

Student Instruction During the Closure

To continue instruction during the closure, the West Virginia Department of Education is encouraging districts to implement alternative instructional methods starting March 19. Lessons and packets will be developed Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18, and instructions on how to complete the assignments will be available by Wednesday evening on the district website.

Elementary School Students

Student packets will be prepared for elementary students. These packets will be distributed at the schools through parent drive-throughs. Instructions will be included as part of a parent support page that will be published by Wednesday evening on the district website.

Parents should contact their school if other arrangements for their students are needed.



Middle and High School Students

Cabell County Schools is making plans to utilize the online Schoology platform to deliver lessons for all middle and high school students. Instructions will be included in a parent support page that will be published by Wednesday evening on the district website.

Parents should contact their school if other arrangements for their students are needed.

The district is working to establish Wi-Fi hotspots across the county that can be accessed beginning Thursday, March 19 without having to enter the building. The district owns ten school buses with WIFI service that will be positioned district-wide to serve as wireless hotspots. These are the locations for buses to be parked for internet access, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday and Friday. Locations include:

Department of Motor Vehicles – 801 Madison Avenue Huntington, WV 25704

Department of Health Human Resources – 2699 Park Avenue Huntington, WV 25704

Marcum Terrace – 1100 Marcum Terrace, Huntington, WV 25705

Rotary Garden Apartments – 65 Smith Drive, Huntington, WV 25705

Morrison Grocery – 5197 WV-10 Barboursville, WV 25504

Barker Ridge Church – 9457 Barker Ridge Milton, WV 25541

Zoar Church – 1955 Balls Gap Road Milton, WV 25541

Chestnut Grove Church – 10390 Dry Ridge Road Milton, WV 25541

Most Cabell County schools will have a new wireless network deployed Thursday morning to provide internet access to serve our students. The wireless networks should be able to be accessed from our parking lots. The name of this wireless access point will be “Student/Guest” and will not require any password. The wireless will be available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., daily at the following school sites:

Milton Elementary Pre-K, Altizer Elementary, Central City Elementary, Cox Landing Elementary, Culloden Elementary, Davis Creek Elementary, Guyandotte Elementary, Highlawn Elementary, Hite-Saunders Elementary, Martha Elementary, Meadows Elementary, Milton Elementary, Nichols Elementary, Ona Elementary, Salt Rock Elementary, Southside Elementary, Spring Hill Elementary, Village of Barboursville Elementary, Cabell County Career Technology Center and Cabell Midland High School.

Cabell County Schools students and employees have access to the Microsoft Office 365 productivity suite. This can be accessed online.

Students have access to all Adobe Creative Suite programs at home as long as they are enrolled in a class that utilizes these programs. These students have access to download Adobe products directly to their home computer.

District Academic Specialists are developing a parent support page that will be published on the district’s update page in the coming days.

Student Medications

Parents of students who have medications at their schools can make arrangements with the school to pick them up during regular school hours or contact the Office of Student Support by calling 304-528-5207.

Expectations for Employees

The district leadership team believes all employees are “essential.” In this emergency situation, we have been challenged to meet the basic needs of students including proper nutrition, continued instruction, and providing other health and social supports.

Therefore, employees are being called to work in a “task completion” mode. The schools must rely on the specialized expertise of employees who have been appropriately trained to complete these tasks. We truly value your expertise and dedication to the health and safety of our students and staff.

Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020

Essential staff are to report to work.

In this emergency, “essential staff” to complete these tasks are defined as central office staff; school administrators; social workers, counselors, and attendance directors; Communities In Schools site facilitators; school nurses (RNs only); school secretaries; operations employees; high school SYSOPs; custodial staff; food service staff; and transportation staff.

It is important that school offices be staffed adequately to answer parent and student phone calls or emails.

Teachers and other personnel will be permitted to work remotely to make preparations for all academic support; whether online or via instructional packets, to be available to students no later than Thursday, March 19.

School facilities will be available for all staff if they need a place to work or retrieve materials for planning purposes.

Regardless of the location where the preparation work occurs, all materials must be completed and compiled for distribution on March 19 and 20. In addition, lessons should also be developed in the event that school remains closed after Spring Break and beyond March 27.

Please work with the school principal or site supervisor, who will be coordinating school-based efforts. Principals will be making contact with all staff members to communicate expectations.

Beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020

The West Virginia Department of Education has advised all staff report to work beginning on Thursday, March 19. Long-term substitutes should report on their regular schedules. Day-to-day substitutes do not report.

It is important that school offices be staffed adequately to answer parent and student phone calls or emails. Teachers should be available to answer questions from students and parents regarding their assignments.

Schools should employ social distancing practices for staff members.

Staff with Health Concerns

Employees who are immunocompromised or have children/family who are immunocompromised should contact their administrator for individualized work arrangements.

Cabell County Schools COVID-19 Information Center

The district will continue to update the public about its response to COVID-19 on its website, www.cabellschools.com, or you may access the district’s COVID-19 Information Center directly at https://www.cabellschools.com/protected/ArticleView.aspx?iid=42G02&dasi=3G3Y.

You may also find the latest information about COVID-19 activity in the region by visiting the Cabell-Huntington Health Department website at www.cabellhealth.org.

