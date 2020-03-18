Gov. Jim Justice asks gyms, health clubs, and recreational businesses to close for 2 weeks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is offering words of encouragement following last night’s announcement that a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia.
Justice recommended that businesses such gyms, health clubs and recreational businesses close for two weeks to help slow the spread of the virus. The governor is also urging businesses to let people work from home. He says all the necessary businesses such as drug stores, grocery stores and gas stations will remain open and emphasized there is no need to “panic buy.”
“All West Virginians now have got to really join me,” Justice said. “I’m asking businesses to do what they can in every way to help. Home is the key to everything here. “
The governor says that he still does not want anyone to panic, but to be aware that West Virginia is a high-risk state and encourages everyone to take the precautions necessary to protect those who are most vulnerable.
Earlier this month, Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced an information hotline to address public and medical provider questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call 24/7, toll-free, at 1-800-887-4304.
