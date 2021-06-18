Gov. Jim Justice calls for Special Session of West Virginia Legislature

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Friday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued a proclamation calling for a Special Session of Legislature to be held on Thursday, June 24.

The call requests that the Legislature consider supplementary appropriations that the governor has divided into 21 separate initiatives. These appropriations total over $250 million and include upgrades and expansions to West Virginia State Parks and the Elk River Trail.

They also include allocating funding to the Economic Development Authority’s Closing Fund, upgrades to correctional facilities in the state, replenishing the First Responders’ Death Fund, and “many others.”

The full proclamation can be viewed below: