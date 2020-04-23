Gov. Jim Justice confirms additional deaths; praises work of West Virginians

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In his daily Coronavirus briefing, Governor Jim Justice confirmed three new additional deaths in the Mountain State, bringing the state’s total to 29 deaths. The new deaths include an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, an 85-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 69-year-old woman from Barbour County.

“It is 29 too many,” said Justice. “I just know every one of these people are a mom or a dad, and they have a name and have a family, they have loved ones…”

But despite additional deaths, Justice says the Mountain State is fighting back. According to a news release from the West Virginia National Guard, the WVNG is the first National Guard in the country to be approved by the U.S. Department of Defense to provide mobile testing for COVID-19.

The governor praised the work being done by the West Virginia National Guard including the testing of all residents and employees at nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the state. According to West Virginia’s COVID-19 Czar, Dr. Clay Marsh, half of the state’s deaths were residents at long-term care facilities.

“It’s been Kanawha County, it’s been Wayne County, it’s been Jackson County, those breakouts in the nursing home have been very very alarming,” Justice says.

The other major focal point of the governor’s address Wednesday afternoon was restarting the state’s economy safely. The governor’s office says a more detailed “road map” of when things will re-open can be expected in the coming days or week, but the governor stressed that any plans will be “fluid.”

Gov. talking about going back to work vs. staying at home… Gov. says they will bring back as much as they can… "with experts leading the way at every step." @WOWK13News — Lily Bradley (@lbradleyTV) April 22, 2020

“You can rest assured one thing, Justice wants to put us back to work right now, but Justice wants to put us back in a way that is guided by our experts,” added the Governor.

According to the Governor, the Workforce West Virginia unemployment back-log should be completed by Wednesday evening.

