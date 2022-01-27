Gov. Jim Justice creates Crisis Management Fund

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced during his State of the State address on Thursday the creation of a Crisis Management Fund.

The Kanawha County Commission issued the following statement regarding the announcement:

“Moments ago during the State of the State Address, Governor Jim Justice announced the creation of a Crisis Management Fund with 10 million dollars of COVID-19 dollars. He announced that part of these funds would be used to support EMS first responders. We cannot thank Governor Justice enough for supporting our EMS workers during this challenging time and making them a Number 1 priority!”