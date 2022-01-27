All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Gov. Jim Justice creates Crisis Management Fund

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced during his State of the State address on Thursday the creation of a Crisis Management Fund.

The Kanawha County Commission issued the following statement regarding the announcement:

“Moments ago during the State of the State Address, Governor Jim Justice announced the creation of a Crisis Management Fund with 10 million dollars of COVID-19 dollars. He announced that part of these funds would be used to support EMS first responders. We cannot thank Governor Justice enough for supporting our EMS workers during this challenging time and making them a Number 1 priority!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS