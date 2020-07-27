Gov. Justice: 20 new COVID-19 cases at Princeton nursing home

People going into buildings in West Virginia, both public and private, will have to wear some type of face covering if they can’t stay a social distance of at least six feet from others. July 6, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A nursing home in Princeton, West Virginia is seeing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

During his Monday, July 27, 2020 press conference, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said 20 new cases of the virus have been reported at Princeton Health Care Center.

“Absolutely, the National Guard at my order, is running to the fire. We’ll do everything we can to suppress this situation and suppress it immediately,” Justice said.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said 276 residents and staff were tested at the nursing home last week. 54 test results have been returned.

“We’re working closely with them to try to make sure we contain this outbreak,” Crouch said.

Princeton Health Care Center issued a statement on their website detailing their plan for combating the virus. Their plan includes mass testing and suspension of visitation.

The nursing home has had 30 positive cases of the virus since March 2020.

