Gov. Justice addresses COVID-19 testing in nursing and rehabilitation centers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice stressed the importance of testing in nursing homes across the state, saying if a positive case is found, the state should “run to the fire” to test the rest of the residents in the facility.
Workforce West Virginia is working faster to get unemployment checks to people in the state. He says getting people their checks is a top priority.
Major General James Hoyer says WV National Guard received a donation of 10,000 face shields the national guard is currently assembling to get to healthcare workers on the frontline.
The governor sent his condolences to the family of the West Virginians who have died from the virus. The state’s thirteenth death was announced by the WV DHHR shortly before the governor’s briefing began.
