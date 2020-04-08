1  of  2
Gov Justice adds Marion County to COVID-19 executive order as ‘hot spot,’ announces emotional support helpline

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has issued an executive order to bring Marion County into the same order with Kanawha, Harrison, Jefferson, Berkeley, Monongalia and Morgan counties, placing tighter restrictions such as limiting groups to five people and requiring all businesses to have employees work from home to the maximum extent possible. Justice says Marion County is being considered a hot spot for the virus, with the WV DHHR reporting 30 cases in the county as of 10 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The governor also announced the Optum Emotional Support Line for anyone who may be experiencing anxiety of stress related to the developments surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Optum, the program running the help line is part of UnitedHealth..

Anyone can call the support line 24/7 for free at (866) 342-6892.

