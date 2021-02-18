Gov. Justice adds more counties to State of Emergency

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has added two more counties to the State of Emergency. Justice says the proclamation has been expanded to include Jackson and Mason counties due to severe winter weather.

The State of Emergency was originally announced Tuesday, Feb. 16 for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties due to the numerous power outages and road blockages caused by severe winter storms. Justice says the State of Emergency remains in effect for these counties as well.

