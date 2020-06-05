Gov. Justice: Alleged fake unemployment claims slowing down process

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says officials report at least 19,000 of the unemployment claims submitted to Workforce West Virginia are possibly fake.

Justice says if those claims had been processed, the state would have sent out roughly $14.4 million to potentially fraudulent claims.

“We will try in every way to ferret out any fraud and then do everything we possibly can to see that these people are exposed and prosecuted, or whatever may need to be done,” Justice said.

Justice says investigating these claims slowing down the process of getting unemployment payments to those who legitimately qualify for their claims.

West Virginia received 14,000 total unemployment applications in the last week of April and a total of approximately 19,000 applications in the entire month of May, according to Justice.

justice says it is believed one person has allegedly filed 62 fake claims.

