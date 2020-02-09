Gov. Justice and Dir. Upson to present BRIDGE Grant awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The pilot program, called Building Resources In Diverse Geographic Environments (BRIDGE), is a comprehensive community revitalization effort with a mission of addressing poverty, improving community-wide health, stimulating labor force participation, and supporting economic development.

The program also aims to combat substance abuse, improve crime rates, and includes neighborhood revitalization.

Individual grants worth up to $25,000 will be awarded to local community organizations, nonprofits, and colleges located within Kanawha, Berkeley, or Jefferson counties.

Only recipients from Kanawha County will be presented with awards at this ceremony; which will be held Monday at 1 pm. Another ceremony will be held soon to award recipients from Berkeley and Jefferson counties.