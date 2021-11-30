Gov. Justice announces ‘Do it for Babydog Round 3’ second week prize winners

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Friday, Nov. 29 West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the winners of the 127 prizes the state will give away as part of the “Do it for Babydog Round 3” vaccine lottery.
Khloe Thayer, of Cameron, was this week’s individual grand prize winner, taking home a $50,000 educational savings fund.
Wirt County Middle School/Primary Center won the school grand prize for this week of a $50,000 check. Justice and Babydog visited the school this morning to host a celebration party with the entire school.
25 young West Virginians each won $10,000 educational savings funds, which will be in the form of 529 plan managed by the State Treasurer’s Office. These can be used for any education-related expenses.
The governor’s office also announced 100 young West Virginians have won a lifetime Hunting and Fishing license.
|“DO IT FOR BABYDOG” PRIZE WINNERS – NOV. 30, 2021
$50,000 Check & School Party Grand Prize
Wirt County Middle School / Wirt County Primary Center
$50,000 Educational Savings Fund Grand Prize
Khloe Thayer, Cameron
$10,000 Educational Savings Fund
Lakkin Albaugh, Moundsville
Bryton Bennett, Elkview
Joseph Boone, Summersville
Lexi Coleman, Parkersburg
Lydia Combs, Elkview
Aiden Evans, Hurricane
Liam Hager, Huntington
Caleb Harper, Eccles
Milo Heady, Morgantown
Eli Henderhan, Williamstown
Drake Kocher, New Martinsville
Steven Lee, Bridgeport
Jessica Minchau, Morgantown
Caleb Montgomery, Tanner
Braydan Moore, Roderfield
Austin Nicola, Morgantown
Andrew Pilger, Morgantown
Cody Quintrell, Griffithsville
Jase Riffle, Star City
Abigail Rittenour, Morgantown
Libby Stricklen, Walton
Ronald Swearingen, Ona
Mary Tracey, Clarksburg
Olivia Wandling, Charleston
Devyn Washington, Rainelle
Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License
Evan Akers, Charleston
Victoria Allen, Scott Depot
Cole Altman, Bridgeport
Jacob Angel, Nitro
Ibrahim Fahad Bafakih, Charleston
Elliana Bage, Vienna
Myles Bailey, Herndon
Izeah Baker, Jacksonburg
Payton Baker, Paynesville
Warrick Bancroft, Franklin
Nia Barlow, Martinsburg
Natalie Beltner, Grafton
Bradley Berry, Danese
Courtney Beverlin, Dallas
Conner Bowles, Dunbar
Kylie Bowsher, Morgantown
Isaiah Bowyer, Weston
Megan Brown, Chapmanville
Andrew Byers, New Cumberland
Mackenzie Cadle, Josephine
Jemma Calhoun, Martinsburg
Meredith Chambers, Williamstown
Salena Chewning, Coalton
Caroline Cook, Berkeley Springs
Madelyn Cooke, Ona
Damien Cross, Fairmont
Samuel Deel, Leon
Brody Deweese, Point Pleasant
Alyssa Dorsey, St. Albans
KayLeigh Dunn, Princeton
Audry Ellison, Morgantown
Sarah Emerick, Parkersburg
Baylee Estudillo, Mount Nebo
Benson Fortney, Elkins
Daniel Frame, Clarksburg
Rosalia Frame, Clarksburg
Annabel Goddard, Bridgeport
Garrett Goolie, Fairmont
Rachel Hallowell, Parkersburg
Caleb Harold, Cool Ridge
Maura Hill, Mount Carbon
Cassidy Hollern, Hedgesville
Grace Huff, Hurricane
Christopher Jackson, Chester
Sofia Jaime, Vienna
Kaylea Johnson, Elkins
Madison Jones, Fairmont
Alyssa Kelly, New Martinsville
Cecilly Kelly, Morgantown
Addyson Kerns, Walker
Carter Kirkpatrick, Grafton
Kathryn Kocher, New Martinsville
Juia Lassen, Harpers Ferry
Sydney Lindsay, Charleston
Eva Linger, Morgantown
Parker Lockwood, Buckhannon
Preston Luzader, Fairview
Grayson Maddox, Culloden
Elliet Malcomb, South Charleston
Gabriella Marino, South Charleston
Andrew Marshall, Morgantown
Cassie Mattocks, Winfield
Zoe Maynard, Charleston
Angelina Messina, Moundsville
Cohen Morgan, Charleston
Kylan Myers, Bridgeport
Ethan Newbold, Morgantown
Kristian Ogle, Lindside
Joshua Peachey, Charles Town
Elias Pendleberry, Hurricane
Gannon Philpott, South Charleston
Peyton Price, Ravenswood
Neva Pritts, Keyser
Colton Richards, Mineral Wells
Jayden Roberson, Sugar Grove
James Ross, Salt Rock
Brendan Ryder, Huntington
Elijah Saunders, Elkview
Atleigh See, Martinsburg
Caleb Shore, Mineral Wells
Brady Smith, Pinch
James Smith, Charles Town
Kaylee Smith, Ripley
McKenzie Sparks, Webster Springs
Anthony Sprouse, South Charleston
David Stemple, Hendricks
Lily Swiger, Morgantown
Ryan Taylor, Kenna
Abagail Thaxton, Charleston
Landon Thumm, Poca
Madison Underwood, Mount Hope
Lindsey Wallace, Ona
Nolan Walls, Montrose
Grant Ward, Bluefield
Kase Watkins, Philippi
Daniel White, Reedy
Mandimae White, Charleston
Skylar Whitt, Winfield
Dalton Wiethe, Wheeling
Brigid Wilson, Morgantown