Gov. Justice announces ‘Do it for Babydog Round 3’ second week prize winners

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s dog named “Babydog” from his press briefing on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Friday, Nov. 29 West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the winners of the 127 prizes the state will give away as part of the “Do it for Babydog Round 3” vaccine lottery.

Khloe Thayer, of Cameron, was this week’s individual grand prize winner, taking home a $50,000 educational savings fund.

Wirt County Middle School/Primary Center won the school grand prize for this week of a $50,000 check. Justice and Babydog visited the school this morning to host a celebration party with the entire school.

25 young West Virginians each won $10,000 educational savings funds, which will be in the form of 529 plan managed by the State Treasurer’s Office. These can be used for any education-related expenses.

The governor’s office also announced 100 young West Virginians have won a lifetime Hunting and Fishing license.