Gov. Justice awards more funding for fairs and festivals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has awarded additional funds worth more than $1.1 million to fairs and festivals across the state as an effort to ensure their survival amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 64 additional grants are worth $1,144,010. Justice says the money is coming from the Governor’s Contingency Fund to help various organizations that host fairs, festivals, or similar events bridge the gap in a year where they were forced to cancel the events due to the pandemic.

“I’m a real believer that these events are a part of our identity, part of the fabric of who we are. We have to be able to help preserve our fairs and festivals and keep them going and I’m really proud to be able to do this.” WV Governor Jim Justice

Justice has provided a total of $2,710,398 to support nearly 400 fairs, festivals, and similar events throughout West Virginia in the past two weeks, according to the governor’s office.

A full list of Fairs and Festivals who received grants can be found here.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories