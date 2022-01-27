All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Gov. Justice: ‘Babydog tells Bette Midler kiss her hiney’

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice had a message for those who have doubted the state.

The governor listed recent accomplishments in the state, including the addition of Nucor facilities in West Virginia, but it was the end of his speech that some will likely find controversial.

Justice concluded his 2022 State of the State address by bringing up his famous bulldog, Babydog, picking her up, turning her rear end to the audience, and saying “Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there, kiss her hiney.”

The move was met by a standing ovation from the West Virginia Legislature.

Justice’s full speech can be seen here.

