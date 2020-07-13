Gov. Justice closes Monongalia County bars amid COVID-19 spike

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Because of a surge of COVID-19 in Monongalia County, Gov. Jim Justice ordered today that bars there be closed for 10 days. Restaurants can stay open and serve alcoholic beverages, but the restaurant bar rooms will not open.

Monongalia County now leads all 55 West Virginia counties in the number of positive cases.

“We’ve got a tremendous number of students that have now come back. And we have got a situation in an age group from 20 to 29 years of age and absolutely it is an issue and a problem,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The governor says rather than shutting down businesses across the entire state, his staff will look at hot spots and target those areas for extra caution.

“Sometimes we’ve got to slow down and stop or take a step backwards, as we look at those precise counties and areas of West Virginia that are being affected,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

While the governor issued a mandatory indoor mask order last week, we received photos from guest and staff at the Greenbrier Resort – owned by the Justice family – of people not wearing masks. Some of the pictures came from the state Democratic Party.

“I absolutely would take big-time issue about people at the Greenbrier that are not wearing masks,” Justice said.

The governor says when he was at the Greenbrier over the weekend, people he saw were wearing masks.

‘This crisis has been going on so long, that people who lost their jobs because of it are about to lose their benefits. The Governor says people on standard unemployment as well as pandemic unemployment assistance, can apply to WorkForce West Virginia for another 13 weeks of benefits,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

