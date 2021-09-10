Gov. Justice declares 9/11 ‘WV Heroes Day’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In Friday’s press conference, Governor Jim Justice declared September 11th to be “West Virginia’s Heroes Day.” The governor says this will be a day to honor the lives of the first responders in the Mountain State.

There will also be a ceremony broadcasted on September 11th – by the governor – to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. This broadcast is scheduled to take place at 11 am.

Justice says flags across West Virginia will be lowered at half staff, Saturday, in honor of 9/11 victims as well.

