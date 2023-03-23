Courtesy of the Office of Governor Jim Justice

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy precipitation, high winds, and potential flooding for parts of the state could threaten the health and safety of many West Virginians. Gov. Justice urges citizens to take this potentially hazardous weather seriously and plan accordingly.

The State of Preparedness allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD), to coordinate agencies to be on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center should the need arise.

The National Weather Service says EMD liaisons will report conditions from each county while working closely with local emergency management agencies.

Gov. Justice and the WVEMD ask all West Virginians to remain attentive to weather conditions through local media reports and follow any instructions issued by emergency officials.

