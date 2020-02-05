Closings & Delays
Gov. Justice directs State Emergency Management officials, West Virginia National Guard to prepare for potential flooding event this week

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) – Gov. Jim Justice has directed emergency response personnel in various State agencies to be on standby to respond to a potential flooding event. Heavy rainfall with the potential for flash flooding is forecast today through Friday morning across West Virginia with Flash Flood Watches currently in effect for 13 counties. 

The Governor has directed officials with the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to track rainfall amounts and the weather forecast to monitor for potential flooding or high-water activity.

Additionally, Gov. Justice has directed leadership with the West Virginia National Guard to be prepared to offer support to local first responders if a flooding event were to occur.

