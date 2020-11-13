Gov. Justice extends Thanksgiving in-person school closures

UPDATE 12:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 2020: West Virginia State Superintendent Clayton Burch says the extended closure will not affect students in virtual learning. Burch also says all counties have plans in place for schools will go to remote learning for Monday through Wednesday following Thanksgiving.

The superintendent says they will also ensure meals will continue as though schools were in session.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order extending closures of schools for the Thanksgiving holiday through Wednesday, Dec. 2 for both public and private schools in all 55 counties.

Justice says this will apply for schools off the entire week of Thanksgiving and those who will be in school Monday through Wednesday prior to the holiday.

Students will return to school Thursday, Dec. 3. The governor says the extension before students return to school is to allow for the seven-day period, recommended by medical experts, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We all know that families are going to come together over Thanksgiving,” Justice said. “And as families come together, we all know the probability of more of a spread is right at our fingertips again.”