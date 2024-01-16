CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has thousands of new jobs to fill and now Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) wants to give childcare tax credits to those who want to take jobs.

The governor sent his plan to the legislature Tuesday, a week after Governor Justice’s State of the State address where he raised the idea.

Many in the legislature are already on board with creating childcare tax credits. With companies such as Nucor Steel and Form Energy creating thousands of new jobs, there is a need for workers. But because of the high cost of childcare, many families have only one working spouse, while the other stays home with the kids.

There is bipartisan support for creating tax credits to pay for childcare, so more adults can go back to work.

“I think that child tax credits are one way that we can help parents. I don’t think it’s the only way. With the tax credits you have to be able to pay for the childcare up front, which can often be a big barrier, Childcare costs as much as college education, out of pocket every year, per child, per parent,” said Del. Kayla Young (D) Kanawha.

“It definitely sounds like something I could support, and definitely would be beneficial to both those looking for childcare, as well as businesses that are in need of a workforce,” said Del. Paul Espinosa (R) Jefferson – Speaker Pro Tempore.

And parents are not the only ones looking at a possible tax cut. People on Social Security would no longer pay state income taxes on their benefits. Seniors would also see a proposed reduction in their property taxes, according to the governor’s plan.

Now, the House and Senate finance committees will have to look at how much these tax credits and cuts would affect the West Virginia budget before any votes are taken.