CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at noon Friday, Jan. 29.

The governor’s update comes as the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 23 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state to 2,006 West Virginians who have died in connection to the virus.