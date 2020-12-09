Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update following record number of deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The governor’s briefing comes just an hour after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported a record number of 31 new deaths related to the virus. The state also reported its second-highest single day case total with 1,402 new cases.
