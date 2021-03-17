Coronavirus Updates
Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update one year after the state’s first case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 17.

The governor’s update comes exactly one year after his statewide address announcing the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

Today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced 315 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths bringing the state to 136,334 cases and 2,565 deaths.

