CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give a press briefing on COVID-19 at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.
Wednesday, the governor once again closed bars in Monongalia County “indefinitely” after county health officials said Tuesday several bars had already received infractions for not following COVID-19 guidelines.
Officials said Tuesday the infractions included a lack of social distancing, not wearing face coverings, overcrowding and patrons drinking alcohol without ordering or consuming food.
Yesterday, Justice signed an executive order removing the caps on the state’s Broadband Infrastructure Loan Insurance program. He said the caps are preventing the state from properly responding to the COVID-19 pandemic when it comes to virtual learning and telehealth. Justice also said the caps will make the state eligible to receive potential funding from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- US unemployment rate falls to 8.4%, adds 1.4 million jobs
- Gov. Justice gives update on pandemic in the Mountain State
- Elementary school teacher tests positive for COVID-19 in Cabell County
- WV COVID-19 cases top 11,000
- Newsfeed Now: Facebook crackdown on political posts; “Saucy nugs” debate goes viral
- Kentucky man faces 20 charges related to child sexual abuse material
- Check the mail: Ohio voters receive absentee ballot applications this week
- ‘Pray for our city’: Cleveland police officer and one other killed in shooting, search for suspects underway
- Outdoor street dining coming to Huntington
- WV High School Football Week 1: Area Schedule