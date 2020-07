Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 p.m. news conference on COVID-19 update

Charleston, WV (WTRF) — Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 12:30 p.m. to provide the latest updates on the pandemic in West Virginia.

This morning the WV DHHR confirmed 103 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State.

Justice announced all 419 volunteer fire departments in West Virginia would receive $10,000 from state grant money on Wednesday.

Justice held a virtual meeting on Tuesday with all 27 of West Virginia’s public and private college university presidents to discuss reopening plans for the fall semester.

During Monday’s briefing, Justice announced that several new church-related outbreaks of COVID-19 have been identified at places of worship in Grant, Logan, and Wood counties.

Last week, Justice announced fairs, festivals, outdoor concerts are canceled again for groups over 25 or more.

Justice said he is closing bars in Monongalia County to close again for 10 days due to the increase of cases in the county.