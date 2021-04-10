Gov. Justice holds briefing after final day of the legislation session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is holding a brief pressing on legislation remarks around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, outside of the Governor’s Mansion in Charleston.

Earlier today, several bills passed through the West Virginia Senate, including the approval of the 2022 budget bill.

The governor has granted the legislation one additional day to allow lawmakers to work past midnight tonight if it was needed.