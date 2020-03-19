Gov. Justice issues executive order temporarily allowing to-go sales of sealed containers of beer and wine from restaurants and bars

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice issued an executive order on Wednesday requesting that the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration temporarily suspend the regulatory rule prohibiting to-go beer and wine sales, according to a release.
The release stated this executive order was issued as a result of the recently announced state of emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused restaurants and bars to temporarily suspend their dine-in options.
As of Wednesday, March 18, the sale of sealed bottles of wine and unopened beer products to customers who have purchased food is legal, according to the release. However, the release also stated that the temporary rule suspension does not authorize wine or beer deliveries. Additionally, the sale of to-go liquor products continues to be prohibited.
