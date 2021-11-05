Gov. Justice issues statement after death of former WV Speaker of the House

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement today upon hearing of the passing of former West Virginia Speaker of the House and Secretary of the Department of Revenue Bob Kiss.

In a press release, Gov. Jim Justice said:

“Cathy and I send our deepest condolences to Speaker Kiss’s family and friends during this difficult time and ask all West Virginians to join us in prayer for them.”

“Speaker Kiss embodied the West Virginia spirit of devotion to serving others. He was one of the longest serving Speakers of the House in our state’s history, and after that served as Gov. Tomblin’s Secretary of Revenue. During his time in government, he was an integral part of establishing West Virginia’s Rainy Day Fund, and also helped establish the School Building Authority and Water Development Council, both of which are now vitally important to government operations.”

“Speaker Kiss ensured first and foremost that West Virginia’s finances were on solid ground, and worked tirelessly to make sure West Virginia was in a better position than when he started. His legacy will not soon be forgotten.”

“I personally knew Speaker Kiss as Bob and considered him a friend. He will be deeply missed by many. Next week, I will be issuing a proclamation to lower our flags to half-staff in honor of this great West Virginian.”

Governor Jim Justice