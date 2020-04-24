Gov. Justice launches partial re-start of West Virginia economy

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — The first phase involves re-opening West Virginia hospitals for elective surgeries next week. Then the governor wants to re-open day care centers in the state, provided workers have protective gear, and parents and children can be tested. But Governor Justice cautioned against opening the whole economy too fast.

“As we go forward we’re not going to run and cannonball in the middle of the pool and then awaken to the fact the pool didn’t have any water in it and we have a real, real, real problem,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The third sector to re-open, within two weeks, would be restaurants with outdoor dining areas. Those restaurants will given guidelines on how many diners and workers will be allowed in the outdoor area, along with proper social distance. Mi Cocina de Amor on Charleston’s west side, has been open for carry-out and delivery only, but has a 4,000 square-foot outdoor patio, which can now be put use.

“People being able to get out, being able to socialize, while being able to maintain their distance. I think it will do wonders for the community’s morale,” said Dave Haden, General Manager, Mi Cocina de Amor & Gonzoburger.

50 employees of Mi Cocina, and it’s sister restaurant have been laid off because of the pandemic, and now many of them will be able to come back to work.

“Just being able to be open, and have guests come in. That would be a huge impact for us,” Dave Haden.

“Governor Justice says he will have more information on re-opening other sectors of the economy, and plans to announce those details this coming Monody and Tuesday,” Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.