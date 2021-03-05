Gov. Justice lifts more COVID-19 restrictions in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As of midnight Saturday morning, bars and restaurants can now seat indoors at 100 percent capacity. The same is true for retail stores, gyms, and movie theaters.

West Virginia’s rapid decline in key COVID-19 numbers is the reason for the full re-opening.

“We have no red counties in West Virginia and I just want you to look at this map. It just jumps out at you every way. Green, green, more green. The whole Northern Panhandle is green… Absolutely it is amazing,” said Governor Jim Justice.

The full-capacity at businesses, does come with the usual precautions.

“Certainly maintaining our mask discipline and having people wear masks, continuing with the mitigation measures, physical distancing and others as we can throughout these businesses that are indoor,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

So the governor’s medical advisors are confident it’s safe. As for attendance at school sporting events, the Governor says he will leave that policy up to the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission and local school boards to decide.

As for all the fairs and festivals that were cancelled in West Virginia last year, the governor says he hopes to give them the green light this year and will have a decision on that in the coming weeks.