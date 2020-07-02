CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he is considering imposing mandatory mask-wearing in public buildings when social distancing isn’t as easy.
He says he does not think masks will be necessary outdoors where people can maintain social distancing guidelines.
The governor says he is concerned by the numbers of positive cases spiking in states across the country. He says state health officials continue to look at state and national data regarding the increase in COVID-19 cases and could have a decision by early next week.
“This is some level of inconvenience if we have to do that, I get it,” Justice said. “But I’m not going to apologize for that because really and truly all I’m trying to do is help you, and if we have to do that, it’s what we’re going to do.”
Justice said based on the data from other states, West Virginia could also see an increase in cases especially as some counties have already seen spikes related to out-of-state travel.
Justice says he encourages West Virginians to wear masks to help prevent the virus from further spread throughout the state.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Trump says he looks like the Lone Ranger in a mask and likes it
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine holds briefing, announces plans for schools
- Gov. Justice: Masks could become mandatory in buildings
- Mayor Ginther to sign executive order making wearing masks mandatory in Columbus public spaces
- Ohio National Guard tests nursing home employees across state
- Myrtle Beach council votes to require face masks in stores, restaurants, common areas
- Second stimulus: Mnuchin says White House will ‘seriously consider’ more payments
- WV COVID-19 cases top 3,000
- Newsfeed Now: Coronavirus concerns; Officers rescue dog from storm drain
- Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI