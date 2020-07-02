Gov. Justice: Masks could become mandatory in buildings

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he is considering imposing mandatory mask-wearing in public buildings when social distancing isn’t as easy.

He says he does not think masks will be necessary outdoors where people can maintain social distancing guidelines.

The governor says he is concerned by the numbers of positive cases spiking in states across the country. He says state health officials continue to look at state and national data regarding the increase in COVID-19 cases and could have a decision by early next week.

“This is some level of inconvenience if we have to do that, I get it,” Justice said. “But I’m not going to apologize for that because really and truly all I’m trying to do is help you, and if we have to do that, it’s what we’re going to do.”

Justice said based on the data from other states, West Virginia could also see an increase in cases especially as some counties have already seen spikes related to out-of-state travel.

Justice says he encourages West Virginians to wear masks to help prevent the virus from further spread throughout the state.

