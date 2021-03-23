Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Boulder shooting victims

West Virginia

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff tomorrow in honor and remembrance of the victims of the recent shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

This order is in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation.

The flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, March 27.

Full version of Justice’s proclamation here.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS