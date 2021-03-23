Gov. Justice orders all flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Boulder shooting victims

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered all U.S. and State flags to be flown at half-staff tomorrow in honor and remembrance of the victims of the recent shooting in Boulder, Colorado.
This order is in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation.
The flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, March 27.
Full version of Justice’s proclamation here.
