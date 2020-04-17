Gov. Justice orders coronavirus testing, retesting of all WV nursing home residents, staff

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has issued an executive order for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources with the help of the West Virginia National Guard to test or retest every single resident and staff member in nursing homes across the state.

Justice says taking care of West Virginia nursing homes in the pandemic is his highest priority as the Mountain State is the most at-risk state in the nation. According to the governor, the order was issued due to inaccuracies and discrepancies in initial testing results. It’s believed this is what has led to the spread of the disease at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, including a number of deaths.

“Just doing good is not good enough. It needs to be perfect,” Justice says. “I want there to be no doubt whatsoever if we’re missing something. I’m concerned we’re missing something. If we can do better, that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

The governor’s announcement of the executive order comes just after the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported a total of 16 cases connected to the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A team from the WV National Guard and the KCHD tested residents and staff after one patient tested positive and others began showing symptoms earlier this week.

The governor says he is reviewing the plans drawn up by the White House that could lead to a reopening of the states in three phases. While Justice says he wants to get West Virginia back open, his top priority, before he takes any action, is the health and safety of residents.

