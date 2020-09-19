Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, in accordance with President Donald J. Trump’s proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities throughout the state be displayed at half-staff, beginning immediately and continuing until the day of interment for United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Cathy and I send our deepest sympathies and prayers to the family and loved ones of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Gov. Justice said. “Her dedication to public service left a profound impact on our country and she will be greatly missed.”

