Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor WWII sailor

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has issued a Flag Order on Thursday, proclaiming that all State-owned facilities display their US and West Virginia flags at half-staff until sunset in honor of Navy Patternmaker 1st Class Stanislaw F. Drwall of Thomas, West Virginia.

Drwall was on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. He was among 429 crew members to perish in the attack. He was 25 years old.

Drwall’s remains were exhumed from a cemetery in Honolulu back in 2015, and he was identified using DNA and other analysis in March of this year. His remains have been returned home to West Virginia, where they will be laid to rest.

