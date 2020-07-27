Gov. Justice plans Monday COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 27.

Friday, Justice announced he would sign an executive order allowing public and private colleges to reopen in the fall.

The governor also said the biggest increase in COVID-19 is among people ages 18 through 29, with a particular problem among those on athletic teams. Despite the increase, including the state’s highest-single-day total of cases reported Wednesday, July 22, the target days for the first games of fall sports are still Sept 2 and 3, with classes beginning Sept. 8.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories