Gov. Justice plans to reduce restrictions on schools and businesses

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) — Gov. Jim Justice says he plans on easing the restrictions on schools and businesses in West Virginia Friday.

West Virginia has had 32 straight days where active cases have decreased.

Gov. Justice says he is meeting with his pandemic team today and tomorrow to update the people of West Virginia on Friday during his coronavirus briefing.

“I think we can move in that direction now,” Justice said.

The governor also mentioned the blended school schedule could be changed on Friday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced nine people have died due to COVID-19 related deaths and 289 coronavirus cases have been confirmed.